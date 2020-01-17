A PINEHURST man who used a cricket bat to smash up his niece’s partner’s van has been cold-shouldered by his family, a court heard.

Alan Collard then reversed his car into the vehicle, which had been specially adapted for its disabled owner. Collard told the van’s owner: “See how you like it.”

Swindon Magistrates’ Court heard 54-year-old Collard had stormed around to Simon Green’s home on September 21 following a dispute between the pair about a knackered clutch on Collard’s Ford Focus. The clutch had to be replaced after Mr Green was loaned the car for two months.

Prosecuting, Pauline Lambert said Mr Green and his family had been at home when they heard a “massive bang” from outside followed by more banging.

He told police he opened the door and saw his wife’s uncle stood next to the car holding a cricket bat. When Collard spotted Mr Green he smiled, held the willow above his head then hit the car for six.

Collard got back into his own car, which was parked nearby, and reversed into the van two or three times. That done, he retrieved his cricket bat and hit the driver’s side of the van a final time.

Ms Lambert said Collard had not spoken a word to Mr Green, except to say: “See how you like it.”

Interviewed by police, Collard admitted hitting the car. He told officers he had loaned Mr Green his Ford Focus for two months while the disabled relative had no access to his own transport.

When he got the car back Collard noticed the revs count was high and a garage charged him £600 for a new clutch. Collard said he had asked Mr Green to pay for the work – without success.

On September 21 he had had a few drinks and openly admitted he had gone around to Mr Green’s house armed with a cricket bat and a determination to damage his adversary’s vehicle.

He claimed Mr Green and his young children had tooled themselves with sticks and were threatening him. They had also damaged his car, it was said.

Collard, of The Circle, Pinehurst, pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Mark Glendenning, defending, labelled the case a strange one. His client had gone to Mr Green’s house initially just to speak about the damaged car and the cost to fix it, but he was not interested. Collard had a few drinks then returned to the house. He made full admissions after he was stopped by police.

Collard was single, suffered from depression, anxiety, paranoid schizophrenia and diabetes. As a result of the attack on his nephew’s car he had been ostracised by his family.

Magistrates fined Collard £269 and ordered he pay £100 compensation and £117 in costs and surcharge.