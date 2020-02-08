CRICKLADE Cricket Club have secured a £4500 grant to put towards a new digital scoreboard courtesy of Royal Wootton Bassett-based waste removal experts, Crapper and Sons.

The money has been made available through the Landfill Communities Fund (LCF), which is administered for Crapper & Sons Ltd. by Community First - the Rural Community Council for Wiltshire.

The cricket club has raised some money independently, and say they will need around £1000 for the rest of their budget.

Cricklade, who won division six of the Gloucestershire Cricket League in 2019 following two promotions in two years before that, hope to have the scoreboard installed by the end of March ahead of their maiden campaign in a new league.

Captain of Cricklade men, Daniel Lloyd said: “We’re really grateful to Crappers for this grant.

“Hopefully it will enhance the players’ experience - we have a ladies team and a junior team too now, so it will be great for everyone.

“We’ve had a lot going on over the past few years - this is the next step in our progression as a club.”